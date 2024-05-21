A world of hallucinations and AI

Evertiq Expo Krakow in Poland is fast approaching, and the theme of this year's expo is “Future Technologies”, which gave Evertiq a perfect opportunity to invite Dr. Maciej Kawecki as a keynote speaker. Make sure not to miss his inauguration of the expo, where he will introduce the audience to the world of hallucinations and AI.

During his presentation, Dr. Maciej Kawecki will paint a portrait of where we currently sit in terms of the development of technology – and also, where we are heading. Dr. Kawecki’s trip to the US resulted in the creation of a list of – according to him – the seven biggest challenges relating to the development of Artificial Intelligence, one of them being the constant shortage of data capable of training AI models.

He will also highlight groundbreaking Polish and foreign projects in the field of AI, such as the startup Science.xyz, which specialises in creating visual corneal prostheses dedicated to people who have completely lost their sight.

But can we really talk about the present and the future of technology without discussing the past first? What pushed innovators and engineers to create technology beyond distant dreams? And will this “close to sci-fi world” be within reach for everyone?