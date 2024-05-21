SPEA expands its operations in Southeast Asia
SPEA, a provider of automatic test equipment for the manufacturing of semiconductor, microelectronics and electronic devices, has opened a new subsidiary in Thailand.
SPEA has been working with Thai companies for over twenty years, with an installed base of more than 200 machines. The company states in a press release that the new subsidiary will provide a strategic presence in Thailand, allowing the company to better serve its existing customers in the region and tap into the potential of the Thai market.
With a local team in place, SPEA will be able to offer its products and services with greater efficiency and responsiveness. The main departments operating in the Bangkok’s office include an R&D Center for test application development, a Customer Engineering Support Center (providing installation and commissioning, calibration service, help desk, repair, maintenance, demo and training activities), a Manufacturing Center for part refurbishing, repair and test.
“We are excited to announce the opening of our new subsidiary in Thailand,” says Luciano Bonaria, SPEA President and CEO in a press release. “The country already counts our largest installed base in Southeast Asia, and its vibrant economy and strategic location in Southeast Asia make it an ideal place for us to expand our reach and serve a wider range of customers.”