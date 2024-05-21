TactoTek expands operations in Japan

In conjunction with expanding its presence in Japan, TactoTek has been selected to receive a Tokyo Metropolitan Government subsidy for green technology transformation.

TactoTek licenses its in-mold structural electronics (IMSE) technology to companies that design and manufacture IMSE parts for their customers. The company has strong business relationships in Japan, including several licensees, and investors such as Cornes and Marklines.

Sami Hyyryläinen, TactoTek SVP Sales and Business Development, has relocated to Tokyo to expand TactoTek’s market presence.

“With accelerating interest in our IMSE technology across market segments, we are investing in our long-term presence in Japan to support our licensees and help OEMs and brands realize the full range of benefits of IMSE technology, from design innovation and simplifying supply chains, to step-function improvements in sustainability,” says Sami Hyyryläinen.

With its growing presence in Japan, TactoTek says it will support licensees and work directly with OEMs and brands to facilitate their adoption of IMSE technology in automotive and other industries.