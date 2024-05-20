Management changes at Jabil, names new CEO

Michael Dastoor, who has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Kenneth Wilson, who will no longer serve as Chief Executive Officer or on Jabil’s Board of Directors.

Gregory Hebard, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Treasurer, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. These actions follow the completion of the investigation related to corporate policies, which Jabil initially disclosed back in April 2024.