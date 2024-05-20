Management changes at Jabil, names new CEO
EMS provider Jabil announced a number of senior leadership transitions that are effective immediately.
Michael Dastoor, who has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Kenneth Wilson, who will no longer serve as Chief Executive Officer or on Jabil’s Board of Directors.
Gregory Hebard, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Treasurer, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. These actions follow the completion of the investigation related to corporate policies, which Jabil initially disclosed back in April 2024.
“I have worked side-by-side with Mike for many years. I’m most confident in Mike’s abilities and appreciate his depth of experience. He has a complete understanding of the business and our people. Mike also carries an intense respect for our culture,” says Mark Mondello, Executive Chairman of Jabil’s Board, in a press release.