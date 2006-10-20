Arrow partners with Numeric Labs<br>for DSP and FPGA designs

Arrow Norway has strengthened its technical DSP and FPGA support through an agreement with custom development specialist Numeric Labs AS.

Under the terms of the agreement, Numeric Labs will work with Arrow field application engineers (FAEs) and technical sales teams to provide customers with support across a wide range of DSP- and FPGA-based designs.



Founded in 2000, Numeric Labs has built a strong reputation for custom embedded development, and has particular expertise with Altera FPGAs and Analog Devices' DSPs. Arrow's agreement with Numeric labs is designed to meet growing demand for support of these technologies from Arrow's customers in Norway.



Discussing the relationship with Numeric labs, Terje Høyland, Arrow Norway's regional engineering manager, comments: "We are seeing increased customer requirements for design-in and engineering support of FPGAs and DSPs. Supplementing our own extensive FAE capabilities with the Numeric Labs expertise allows us to provide customers with a level of support for these technologies that is unprecedented in the distribution channel."



Per-Aksel Nilsen, the senior R&D engineer at Numeric labs, adds: "Companies in fields as diverse as oil and gas, metering and robotics are turning to FPGAs and DSPs to meet their performance and integration needs. By working together, Arrow and Numeric Labs provide the specialist design expertise needed to ensure successful and cost-effective product development and prototyping in the shortest possible timescales."