UK launches Independent Semiconductor Institute
The new body will bring together government, universities and the private sector to support the government’s £1 billion strategy to grow the semiconductor sector.
This fresh initiative comes one year after the UK government launched its National Semiconductor Strategy, which identified British strengths in compound chips, design and research and development.
The new institute's objective is to unify the sector around new research and to give researchers the tools and infrastructure needed to convert innovation into market-ready products. It will also act as a coordinated entry point for technology businesses and international partners who want to work with UK semiconductor firms.
Since the launch of the Semiconductor Strategy, the government has unveiled ChipStart, a pilot incubator for chip start-ups, and invested UK 22 million in two Innovation and Knowledge Centres in Bristol and Southampton to help bring new UK chip technologies to the global market.
The UK has also secured access to Horizon Europe’s EUR 1.3 billion Chips Joint Undertaking and ensured the UK Infrastructure Bank can invest its UK 22 billion of financial capacity into semiconductor manufacturers.
Jalal Bagherli, co-chair of the Semiconductor Advisory Panel said: "I believe the creation of the Semiconductor Institute is a very positive step in advancing the UK semiconductor strategy. The institute concept featured strongly in the IFM consultative study and it is seen as an effective way to create long term momentum for our industry, help in engaging international partners and attracting investment in the sector."