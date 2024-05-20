UK launches Independent Semiconductor Institute

This fresh initiative comes one year after the UK government launched its National Semiconductor Strategy, which identified British strengths in compound chips, design and research and development.

The new institute's objective is to unify the sector around new research and to give researchers the tools and infrastructure needed to convert innovation into market-ready products. It will also act as a coordinated entry point for technology businesses and international partners who want to work with UK semiconductor firms.

Since the launch of the Semiconductor Strategy, the government has unveiled ChipStart, a pilot incubator for chip start-ups, and invested UK 22 million in two Innovation and Knowledge Centres in Bristol and Southampton to help bring new UK chip technologies to the global market.

The UK has also secured access to Horizon Europe’s EUR 1.3 billion Chips Joint Undertaking and ensured the UK Infrastructure Bank can invest its UK 22 billion of financial capacity into semiconductor manufacturers.