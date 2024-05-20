Niacet invests $50m in US chip chemicals business

The chemical manufacturer, owned by the Kerry Group, produces a range of critical materials for use across a variety of sectors including food production and the semiconductor space. At the Niagara Falls facility, it produces ultra‐high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (aHCL). This chemical is used by foundries to create epitaxial semiconductor wafers and etch semiconductor crystals.

Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, said: "Niacet’s USD 50 million investment in Niagara Falls is the next step toward growing our chipmaking potential in Western New York and across New York state. As far away as Ireland, businesses are taking note of New York’s thriving semiconductor ecosystem, and I am committed to helping them build and grow a presence here to strengthen our supply chain, drive our economy into the 21st century, and create good-paying jobs for New Yorkers.”

Niacet has operated in Western New York since 1924 and was acquired by Irish-based Kerry Group in 2021. This new project is expected to create 36 jobs.