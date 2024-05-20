China-made battery can re-charge an EV in 10 minutes

A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) says the “Shenxing” battery – based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology – could be rolled out in electric vehicles later this year. It added that a newer version is believed to support 600 miles on a full charge.

Battery tech is a huge issue for EV makers since one of the main barriers to higher EV sales in “range anxiety” among drivers, who fear being stranded on long journeys. The speed of charging is another area of friction.

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode tech is considered key to making progress is these areas. It helps to remove dead space in batteries, roughly doubling the energy density and therefore extending the range.

The IEA describes how China has come to dominate the EV battery space, thanks to a series of breakthroughs in battery chemistry that put it far ahead of rivals in other regions. It argues that this is a concern to the west.

The report raised alarms about China's stranglehold over the supply of critical materials such as such as lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, graphite and rare earth elements. It says between now and 2030, up to 75% of projected supply growth for these materials will come from today’s top three producers.