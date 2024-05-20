Quantic Electronics acquires M Wave Design

Quantic manufactures a variety of RF and microwave products including active and passive filters, switches and LNAs, control products, beamformers, couplers and calibration modules, crystal oscillators and frequency sources, and synthesizers and custom IMAs. It serves customers in aerospace, defence and quantum computing applications.

Meanwhile M-Wave designs and manufactures passive waveguide and coaxial components, including isolators, circulators, adapters and terminations. The firm claims to be uniquely positioned to supply components that perform at cryogenic temperatures used in quantum computing applications.

“We are delighted to add M-Wave to the Quantic portfolio of businesses,” said Ross Sealfon, Chief Executive Officer, Quantic Electronics. “The M-Wave product portfolio perfectly complements our current product line up. Additionally, M-Wave’s deep expertise in quantum computing and long history supporting military and space programs further enhances our ability to solve our customers’ difficult design challenges.”