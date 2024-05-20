Edwards starts production at new site in Asan City, Korea

Edwards is part of the Atlas Copco Group, which is listed on the Stockholm NASDAQ, and is a major player in vacuum applications, which it supplies to multiple industrial sectors including semiconductors. Its products help chip foundries to reduce the emission of harmful and toxic gases generated during the semiconductor manufacturing process.

It says the new facility in Asan will increase its production of integrated systems by around 120% in, and boost its supply of abatement and liquid delivery systems by 60%. Edwards has also trumpeted the environmental credentials of its new plant. The facility utilises advanced data technology as part of Edwards’ ‘factory of the future’ strategy.

The new factory has already began production and will provide job opportunities for around 150 people. Its opening ceremony was attended by Gareth Weir, Deputy head of Mission at the British Embassy of Seoul, Woo-seok Choi, representing Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea, along with Il-gyo Jo, Deputy Mayor of Asan City and Tae-hyung Kim, Commissioner of Invest Korea, and representatives from Edwards’ key semiconductor customers in Korea.