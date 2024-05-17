Biden targets Chinese chip suppliers with higher tariffs

In an official announcement, the President said American workers and businesses 'can outcompete anyone — as long as they have fair competition'. But he stated that China is engaged in forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft, which has skewed its ability to compete.





So following an in-depth review, he is directing increases in tariffs across strategic sectors such as steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products.



The tariff rates will increase as follows:

Semiconductors – up from 25% to 50% by 2025

Electric vehicles – up from 25% to 100% in 2024

Lithium-ion EV batteries – up from 7.5%% to 25% in 2024

Lithium-ion non-EV batteries – up from 7.5% to 25% in 2026

Battery parts – up from 7.5% to 25% in 2024

Natural graphite and permanent magnets – up from zero to 25% in 2026

Solar cells – up from 25% to 50% in 2024