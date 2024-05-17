AT&S to sell South Korea PCB plant

AT&S Group operates production sites across Europe and Asia, which manufacture a variety of ML/HDI high-end printed circuit boards and embedded solutions for power applications, especially in the area of servers and cores for the IC substrate plants.

It set up its Ansan plant in 2006 for the purpose of supplying PCBs for the medical, automotive and industrial segments. Now, however, it is believed that AT&S wants to re-orient its business around AI applications following a challenging fiscal year 2023-2024. This saw revenue decline of 13% annually to EUR1.55 billion. AT&S currently supplies substrates for AI processors as well as energy management solutions for IT infrastructure such as servers and data centres.