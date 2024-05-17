AT&S to sell South Korea PCB plant
Advanced Technologies & Solutions (AT&S), an Austria-based PCB and IC substrate manufacturer, has confirmed it will divest its facility in Ansan, South Korea.
AT&S Group operates production sites across Europe and Asia, which manufacture a variety of ML/HDI high-end printed circuit boards and embedded solutions for power applications, especially in the area of servers and cores for the IC substrate plants.
It set up its Ansan plant in 2006 for the purpose of supplying PCBs for the medical, automotive and industrial segments. Now, however, it is believed that AT&S wants to re-orient its business around AI applications following a challenging fiscal year 2023-2024. This saw revenue decline of 13% annually to EUR1.55 billion. AT&S currently supplies substrates for AI processors as well as energy management solutions for IT infrastructure such as servers and data centres.
"We see AT&S return to growth in the new financial year 2024/25," said AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. "The general market recovery expected in our industry for the second half of the financial year 2024/25 should also have a positive effect on demand and, consequently, utilisation of our existing plants."