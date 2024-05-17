Taiflex Scientific officially opens Thai factory

The new facility, which comprises nearly 42,000 square metres, completed phase 1 construction at the end of 2023, with production achieved in the first quarter of 2024. It is expected to increase the group's production capacity by 50%.

Taiflex says it chose Thailand is the country is emerging as the leading automotive production hub in Southeast Asia. It claims to the the only flexible printed circuit material supplier with a factory in the country.

Taiflex offers a range of FPC material products including coverlay, bonding sheet, stiffener and composite film as well as application integration services. It has two core technologies comprising independent basic formula and precision coating. In 2020, it launched Taichem Materials to develop semiconductor and display packaging materials.