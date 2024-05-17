Honda and IBM sign MOU on automotive computing

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will carry out research and development into 'processing capability, power consumption, design complexity and the application of intelligence/AI technologies'. In particular, the MOU outlines areas of potential joint research of specialised semiconductor technologies such as brain-inspired computing and chiplet technologies.

The agreement reflects the software-ification of the car industry. As motor vehicles go electric, there is increasing emphasis on the user experience and design elements. Indeed, Honda is currently developing its own operating system for its Series 0 flagship vehicles as part of a wider plan for EVs. The 0 Series is its "create from zero” range with seven models to be launched worldwide by 2030 in all sizes.

Honda is planning to invest approximately 10 trillion yen (USD 64 bilion) by 2031 on its electrification plan.