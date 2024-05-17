SK hynix presents memory tech that stores and computes data

The technology was presented by Kwon Young-jae, a team leader at SK hynix, during the International Memory Workshop earlier this week in Seoul. In a presentation, he showed how the new tech enhances the accuracy of Multiply Accumulate (MAC) operations in Analog Computing in Memory (A-CIM) semiconductors using oxygen diffusion barrier technology.

The result is a semiconductor can in theory both store information and perform computations. This is well beyond the capabilities of today's memory-only chips.

If the Computing in Memory (CIM) tech proves robust and scalable, it could be revolutionary. It would eliminate the need to transfer data from memory to the CPU for processing, thus saving energy and boosting speed.