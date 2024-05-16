SMTO partners with Essemtec for the Mexican market

Together, the companies aim to provide not only high-performance production tools but also comprehensive after-sales and service support to tackle manufacturing challenges effectively.

Essemtec specialises in developing and manufacturing flexible SMT Assembly machines, glue and solder paste jetting machines, pick-and-place machines, and a range of complementary product lines.

“I am excited about SMTO and Essemtec joining forces. Both companies are well known for their customer focus and agility. With SMTO’s service excellence and Essemtec’s high-performance production tools, we have all the ingredients to be successful,” says Olivier Carnal, General Manager at Essemtec in a press release.

The partnership between SMTO and Essemtec signifies a strategic move to harness the opportunities presented by Mexico’s electronics manufacturing sector. With Essemtec’s solutions and SMTO’s localised support, the collaboration seeks to meet the evolving needs of customers in the region.