SMTO partners with Essemtec for the Mexican market
Essemtec has entered into a strategic partnership with SMTO for the Mexican market. The collaboration aims to capitalise on Mexico’s booming electronics manufacturing industry, which has seen a remarkable 30% growth between 2020 and 2023.
Together, the companies aim to provide not only high-performance production tools but also comprehensive after-sales and service support to tackle manufacturing challenges effectively.
Essemtec specialises in developing and manufacturing flexible SMT Assembly machines, glue and solder paste jetting machines, pick-and-place machines, and a range of complementary product lines.
“I am excited about SMTO and Essemtec joining forces. Both companies are well known for their customer focus and agility. With SMTO’s service excellence and Essemtec’s high-performance production tools, we have all the ingredients to be successful,” says Olivier Carnal, General Manager at Essemtec in a press release.
The partnership between SMTO and Essemtec signifies a strategic move to harness the opportunities presented by Mexico’s electronics manufacturing sector. With Essemtec’s solutions and SMTO’s localised support, the collaboration seeks to meet the evolving needs of customers in the region.
“Through this strategic collaboration with SMTO, we are excited to increase our reach and provide our cutting-edge solutions and enhanced service to an even broader customer base. SMTO’s experience and extensive network, coupled with its strong regional presence and high level of expertise in the electronics industry, makes it an invaluable partner for us. We are confident that SMTO will play a pivotal role in propelling our business expansion forward, in a growing market,” adds Enrique Gomez, Area Sale Manager for Mexico, Essemtec.