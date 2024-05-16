Siemens team up with Foxconn to optimise manufacturing

The collaboration focuses on global manufacturing processes in electronics, information and communications technology, and electric vehicles (EV). Siemens and Foxconn are working together to establish a scalable and seamless engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.

“Foxconn is transforming into a platform solutions provider for smart manufacturing, smart EV, and smart city. Joining forces with Siemens accelerates our digital transformation journey and opens up new possibilities for innovation and sustainability," says Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) in a press release.

The MoU identifies key collaboration areas to increase the level of automation within Foxconn's facilities. These areas include electronics manufacturing services and contract design and manufacturing service (CDMS), which is Foxconn’s business model for electric vehicles.

Both companies will explore initiatives to work towards the factory of the future by implementing Siemens' factory automation portfolio and industrial software, including building blocks such as digital twin technology and artificial intelligence (AI).