Polestar to use TactoTek's IMSE technology
Swedish electric carmaker Polestar, and Finnish smart surface specialist TactoTek, have entered a collaboration to explore the integration of Injection Molded Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology into Polestar’s vehicle programs.
The collaboration includes Polestar licensing TactoTek’s IMSE technology, products, and solutions to explore innovative lighting and human-machine interface (HMI) use cases.
IMSE parts are manufactured using clean additive processes. By seamlessly integrating electronics, such as lights and controllers, into thin conformal plastic structures, IMSE technology enables advanced lighting features and Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs).
“Polestar's licensing of IMSE technology is a testament to its significant sustainability benefits - with the potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50%, our technology seamlessly integrates with Polestar’s vision of building sustainable solutions while delivering exceptional customer experiences,” says TactoTek CEO, Jussi Harvela, in a press release.