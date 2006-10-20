GSPK showcase new technology at Electronica

For GSPK Circuits, Electronica will provide an ideal opportunity to raise the company's profile and brand awareness on a global scale.

GSPK Circuits intends to not only showcase its capabilities within low to high volume PCB manufacture but it also intends to exhibit the newly launched Reflecta-finish; a product which has been designed and developed specifically to assist within LED lighting applications to provide customers with cost savings of at least 10%, or alternatively, allow illumination with at least 10% more efficiency.



Electronica is set to attract designers, developers and major decision makers from a wide range of industries who will be drawn by the skills and expertise of companies who manufacture products and provide services applicable to the development, quality control, maintenance and repair of electronic assemblies, equipment and machinery.