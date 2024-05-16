TRI opens new manufacturing facility

TRI says that it is committed to developing new technologies and inspection solutions for emerging markets, such as the Semiconductor and Advanced packaging.

The new facility will also offer dedicated demo rooms and a new space for workshops and seminars. The expansion substantially amplifies production capacity while conveniently positioned next to TRI's existing manufacturing hub in Linkou, Taiwan.

TRI offers a "one stop solution" for PCB assembly and advanced packaging testing and inspection, which includes 3D solder paste inspection (SPI), 3D automated optical inspection (AOI), 3D CT automated x-ray inspection (AXI) and high-performance in-circuit testing (ICT).