Europlacer partners with Siemens
Europlacer has signed a global partnership agreement with Siemens to integrate Valor Process Preparation software into its surface mount assembly platforms and products globally.
The integration of Valor Process Preparation software boosts manufacturing productivity by offering a seamless transition from design to programming of all equipment in the SMT assembly line. The software supports a wide range of assembly machines and product types, allowing Europlacer customers to streamline programming along the length of the line from a variety of data sources and formats, including Gerber, ODB++, IPC2581 and other popular protocols.
“Our customers can take any design file and automatically create the programming not only for the Europlacer pick & place machine and screen printer but for all other products in a full SMT line,” says François Erceau, Group Strategic Direction and Marketing Officer at Europlacer in a press release. “Integrating the Valor software further extends our capability to deliver comprehensive full-line solutions globally.”
Companies like EMS providers operating in high-mix environments can leverage the automation, simplification and time savings offered by the solution. In short, the solution elevates the NPI process.
“I am excited about this new partnership with the Europlacer Group,” adds Jeremy Schitter, Product Line Director at Siemens Digital Industry Software. “Common customers worldwide will benefit from the industry-leading PCB assembly digitalization platform to accelerate the NPI process. The Digital Twin methodology is a must for every customer operating in high-mix environments and looking to enable right-first-time programming to significantly improve their shopfloor operations.”