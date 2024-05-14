Europlacer partners with Siemens

The integration of Valor Process Preparation software boosts manufacturing productivity by offering a seamless transition from design to programming of all equipment in the SMT assembly line. The software supports a wide range of assembly machines and product types, allowing Europlacer customers to streamline programming along the length of the line from a variety of data sources and formats, including Gerber, ODB++, IPC2581 and other popular protocols.

“Our customers can take any design file and automatically create the programming not only for the Europlacer pick & place machine and screen printer but for all other products in a full SMT line,” says François Erceau, Group Strategic Direction and Marketing Officer at Europlacer in a press release. “Integrating the Valor software further extends our capability to deliver comprehensive full-line solutions globally.”

Companies like EMS providers operating in high-mix environments can leverage the automation, simplification and time savings offered by the solution. In short, the solution elevates the NPI process.