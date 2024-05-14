ACDi acquires a new manufacturing plant

The company has signed an asset purchase agreement with QinetiQ to acquire their Virginia facility and its assets, including SMT, wave soldering, AOI and SPI equipment. With the deal, ACDi now boasts four East Coast locations with a total of nine SMT lines.

Along with the asset purchase will be the addition of all manufacturing employees and several new customers. ACDi says that it will continue to build products for the customers previously served at the Kilmarnock, Virginia location and plans to add new customers and personnel to meet the growing demand.