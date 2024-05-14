ACDi acquires a new manufacturing plant
US EMS provider ACDi is expanding its East Coast presence and manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of a fourth manufacturing plant in Kilmarnock, Virginia.
The company has signed an asset purchase agreement with QinetiQ to acquire their Virginia facility and its assets, including SMT, wave soldering, AOI and SPI equipment. With the deal, ACDi now boasts four East Coast locations with a total of nine SMT lines.
Along with the asset purchase will be the addition of all manufacturing employees and several new customers. ACDi says that it will continue to build products for the customers previously served at the Kilmarnock, Virginia location and plans to add new customers and personnel to meet the growing demand.
"This deal not only allows us to add new customers and expand our capacity to better serve existing customers, but it provides an opportunity for skilled labor hiring in the Kilmarnock, Virginia region," says Bill Hornbaker, President and CEO at ACDi in a press release. "This manufacturing plant addition is part of our growth strategy and goal to be the premier provider of electronics manufacturing services on the East Coast."