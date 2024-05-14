Eaton opens new manufacturing base in Finland
Power management company Eaton has opened a campus in Helsinki to boost its capacity to manufacture and supply Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, including its latest product, the 9395X.
Eaton's investment in its new Helsinki campus is driven by strong growth in its business. UPS systems are in high demand, particularly in the data centre sector where the heavy processing requirements of AI applications and digital data management make continuous power supply vital, and the need for expansion likely. UPS systems are also used extensively in commercial and industrial buildings and within the healthcare sector to protect against supply interruptions or voltage fluctuations.
The company's new 9395X system occupies a footprint that is up to 30% smaller than similar UPS models, which is a benefit in a data center expansion scenario. The 9395X which is based on silicon carbide converters is also more energy efficient and equipped with the company's EnergyAware technology, which prioritises system continuity yet supports the provision of demand response services to national grids.
“Our business is growing so fast that we had outgrown our existing factory in the Helsinki region. Our new site is much bigger and designed to support outstanding customer experience. It will supply UPS systems primarily for data centres, but also for healthcare, commercial and marine sector applications, and introduce customers to the benefits of our associated low voltage product portfolio. In fact, we are already working toward expanding in Helsinki. We will grow the existing 390-strong workforce with the addition of at least 100 new employees,” says Philippe Perrot, business unit general manager, Critical Power Solutions, Electrical Sector, EMEA, Eaton.