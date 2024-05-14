Eaton opens new manufacturing base in Finland

Eaton's investment in its new Helsinki campus is driven by strong growth in its business. UPS systems are in high demand, particularly in the data centre sector where the heavy processing requirements of AI applications and digital data management make continuous power supply vital, and the need for expansion likely. UPS systems are also used extensively in commercial and industrial buildings and within the healthcare sector to protect against supply interruptions or voltage fluctuations.

The company's new 9395X system occupies a footprint that is up to 30% smaller than similar UPS models, which is a benefit in a data center expansion scenario. The 9395X which is based on silicon carbide converters is also more energy efficient and equipped with the company's EnergyAware technology, which prioritises system continuity yet supports the provision of demand response services to national grids.