Vedanta set to own 98.2% of display maker AvanStrate

The move is evidence of Vedanta's lofty ambitions in the display space. In 2022, it announced plans to establish India’s first integrated fab for display glass and panels. At this point, it had already purchased a controlling stake in Tokyo-based AvanStrate, which produces glass substrates for Gen 4 to Gen 8 TFT LCD (thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display) panels. These materials are primarily used in electronic devices such as televisions, laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, cars and medical equipment.

With this new acquisition, Vedanta's total holding in AvanStrate will rise to 98.2%. Vedanta says it now plans to leverage AvanStrate’s technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish its own display fabrication unit in Gujarat.