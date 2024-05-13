Lam Research wants to develop chipmaking ecosystem in India
US-based Lam Research says it is actively seeking India-based companies to boost the supply chain of its wafer processing solutions.
Lam offers a range of products such as transistors, interconnects, patterning, advanced memory, sensors and transducers, analog and mixed signal, discretes, power devices, optoelectronics and photonics.
The company has been actively pursuing collaboration with Indian suppliers for many months. It made this new announcement following a three-way MoU signed by Lam Research, the India Semiconductor Mission, and the Indian Institute of Science in April to upskill 2,800 students. And last July, it formed a partnership with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate VP at Lam Research India, said: "By enhancing Lam's strong global supply infrastructure with capabilities from local suppliers, integrators and other strategic providers, we look to enhance the flexibility of our supply chain, while further supporting the semiconductor ecosystem in India."