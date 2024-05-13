Lam Research wants to develop chipmaking ecosystem in India

Lam offers a range of products such as transistors, interconnects, patterning, advanced memory, sensors and transducers, analog and mixed signal, discretes, power devices, optoelectronics and photonics.

The company has been actively pursuing collaboration with Indian suppliers for many months. It made this new announcement following a three-way MoU signed by Lam Research, the India Semiconductor Mission, and the Indian Institute of Science in April to upskill 2,800 students. And last July, it formed a partnership with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.