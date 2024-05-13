Micron to establish a new facility in Mexico

Idaho-based Micron is the world's biggest memory supplier outside of Korea, and is currently pursuing a growth programme to secure global engineering talent to develop the next-generation products to support future AI applications.

Its confirmation of the Mexico plant comes six weeks after Mexico and the US announced an initiative to “grow and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem,” across the two countries. Micron says it expects to hire more than 100 employees by the end of the year. Its new facility has been funded in part by a USD 6.14 billion subsidy from the US Department of Commerce. It will be Micron's first production facility in Latin America.

"We are confident that our presence in Mexico will enhance our ability to deliver leading-edge solutions to our customers, contributing to our growth and industry leadership," said Scott DeBoer, Micron's EVP of Technology and Products.