Mobix to acquire radio frequency design firm RaGE Systems
Fabless chip firm Mobix Labs says the purchase will redcue the time it takes to develop wireless communications and integrated circuit products.
Nasdaq-listed Mobix is a fabless semiconductor company that specialises in mmWave solutions, active optical cables and filtering products for communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets.
Meanwhile Massachusetts-based RaGE develops products for 5G communications, mmWave imaging, and Software Defined Radio. It targets the commercial, industrial, defence and aerospace sectors.
Mobix Labs is expected to complete the acquisition this month for approximately USD 2 million in cash, and around USD 10 million worth of Mobix Labs stock.
"RaGE Systems' expertise will greatly enhance Mobix Labs' capabilities in designing and manufacturing advanced RF and mmWave integrated circuits and systems across several markets. With this acquisition, Mobix Labs will decrease the time necessary to develop cutting-edge wireless communications and integrated circuit products for its customers, particularly in the fast-growing mmWave 5G sector," said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs.