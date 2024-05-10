Mobix to acquire radio frequency design firm RaGE Systems

Nasdaq-listed Mobix is a fabless semiconductor company that specialises in mmWave solutions, active optical cables and filtering products for communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets.

Meanwhile Massachusetts-based RaGE develops products for 5G communications, mmWave imaging, and Software Defined Radio. It targets the commercial, industrial, defence and aerospace sectors.

Mobix Labs is expected to complete the acquisition this month for approximately USD 2 million in cash, and around USD 10 million worth of Mobix Labs stock.