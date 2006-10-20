Alcatel and Flextronics plans<br>new outsoursing deal

Sources told evertiq that French-Chinese mobile phone producer T&A (Alcatel) is currently in talk Flextronics about a new outsourcing deal for the Brazilian market.

T&A plans to launch its handsets in Brazil. Handsets are available in other Latin American countries such as Mexico, Central America, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina. Flextronics will produce the handsets for the Brazilian market from one of their facilities.



T&A is a joint venture between French Alcatel and Chinese data screen manufacturer TCL. The venture has production facilities in France and China, as well as Mexico, which supply Latin American operations other than Brazil.