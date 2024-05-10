Microsoft to build AI centre at former Foxconn site

Microsoft’s investment in the AI data centre is expected to employ 2,300 union construction workers and create 2,000 permanent jobs over time, the White House said. The firm will also partner with Gateway Technical College in Wisconsin to develop a training facility to prepare 1,000 residents for jobs.

The company chose to locate the facility at the the site of a planned, but never completed, USD 10 billion Foxconn plant. President Biden visited Wisconsin to confirm the announcement, and couldn't resist a dig at his predecessor President Trump, who had trumpeted the abandoned Foxconn project. “They dug a hole with those golden shovels, and then they fell into it," Biden said.