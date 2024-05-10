SK hynix reveals NAND chip for mobile AI applications

The mobile device market has been in something of a slump in the last few years, but is now being re-energised by the clamour for on-device AI applications. SK hynix has responded to this demand by developing Zoned Universal Flash Storage (ZUFS).

Unlike a conventional UFS, ZUFS groups and stores data with similar purposes and frequencies in separate zones, boosting the speed of a smartphone's operating system and management efficiency of the storage devices.

The ZUFS chip also shortens the time required to run an application from a smartphone in long hours use by 45%, compared with UFS. With the issue of degradation of read and write performance improved by more than four times, the lifetime of the product also increased by 40%.