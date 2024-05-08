Fire incident at Alpitronic

Alptronic is a provider of DC charging solutions for EVs and its headquarters in Bolzano houses the company's R&D center, manufacturing facilities and service repair center.

The company states in an update that fortunately no one was harmed during the fire. Currently, the fire is under control, and residual extinguishing operations are underway.

Alpitronic's says in the update that its operations have not been affected by the fire.

Damage has however affected a portion of the warehouse of the former agricultural cooperative "Laurin," which is under maintenance and not yet in use. Production, research & development and administrative activities have not been affected. Employees from the nearby offices are safe and will temporarily work from home.