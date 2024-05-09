BAE Systems and Eaton expand collaboration

In 2023, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to provide electric drive technology solutions for the medium-duty truck market. The expanded collaboration now includes heavy-duty applications, offering manufacturers a complete line of electric drive systems for commercial trucks above 19 tons.

BAE Systems will now combine its electric motor and suite of power-dense, advanced power electronics with Eaton's HD 4-speed EV transmission to provide a full heavy-duty EV system. Along with the existing MD-4 solution, the integrated systems are designed for medium- and heavy-duty applications, including pick-up and delivery trucks, school and transit buses, and material handling, refuse, and regional haul trucks.

BAE Systems electric propulsion technology is developed, manufactured, and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York, Rochester, U.K, and Guaymas, Mexico.