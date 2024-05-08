Global semiconductor sales increase 15.2% in 1Q24

“First-quarter global semiconductor sales were significantly higher than the total from the first quarter of last year, but sales slipped somewhat on a month-to-month and quarter-to-quarter basis, reflecting normal seasonal trends,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The market is expected to continue to grow during the remainder of the year, with double-digit annual growth projected for 2024.”

Sales for the month of March 2024 decreased 0.6% compared to February 2024.

Regionally, year-to-year sales in March increased in China (27.4%), the Americas (26.3%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (11.1%), but decreased in Europe (-6.8%) and Japan (-9.3%). Month-to-month sales held even in China, but ticked down in the America (-0.1%), Europe (-0.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.2%), and Japan (-2.0%).