DSL expands its inspection capabilities

"We are delighted to welcome Rory and the DSL team to the continued growth of the MIRTEC customer base in the UK, which is built on high tech companies like DSL who insist on providing the very best quality to their customers," said David Bennett, Managing Director of Bentec Ltd, in a press release.

UK-based DSL specialises in offering bespoke electronic design services and recently launched its electronics manufacturing service, functioning as a CEM to its existing client base and opening its doors to a whole new category of client, those who design their PCBAs themselves yet require external manufacturing.

The Mirtec MV-3 OMNI desktop 3D AOI series features the OMNI-VISION 3D Inspection Technology, combining a 15MP or 25MP CoaXPress Camera with Mirtec's 12 Projection Moiré 3D Technology in a cost-effective platform. This technology provides 3D inspection to yield precise height measurement data used to detect lifted component and lifted lead defects, as well as solder volume post-reflow.