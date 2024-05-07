GPV's biggest electronics plant just got bigger

The electronics plant in Thailand is GPV’s biggest, which it already was with its 15,000 square metres of production space. Now with the expansion completed, the electronics factory in Thailand boasts a total of 22,000 square metres of space.

“We are very proud of our new additional capacity in our electronics factory. Now, the next step is re-layout of the existing production and the new area. We are eager to take the new building into use and to start serving our customers from the new facilities,” says Bjorn Fiskers, Managing Director at GPV Electronics TH and GPV Mechanics TH, both situated in the Bangkok area in a press release.

The refurbishment has taken place inside the company's previous mechanics factory, located in the same building as the electronics facilities, thus gathering the 22,000 electronics production under one roof.

In 2023, GPV moved its mechanics production into a new factory building, situated close to the electronics factory.

“With the handover of our refurbished factory building, we have taken yet another important step in strengthening our operational footprint and expanding our production capacity in Southeast Asia. The new production facilities will help us to meet our customers’ demands and continue to deliver high-quality products. I am proud of this great milestone and congratulate our team in Thailand,” says Bo Lybaek, CEO at GPV.

GPV has a footprint in Thailand with production since 1999. From the Thai facility, the company offers electronics manufacturing services in low-to-medium volume, covering SMT & THT assembly. According to the company website, GPV employs 1,200 people at the electronics factory in Bangkok.