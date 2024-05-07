éolane opens new production factory in Malaysia
French EMS provider éolane has inaugurated its brand-new factory at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah, Malaysia.
The new production site is fully equipped with a digital production line and system. With the addition of the new plant, éolane expects to create approximately 150 new job opportunities within the state in Phase 1. éolane also plans to substantially increase its production capacity in Phase 2 to meet future demand for high-quality electronic products.
With a total investment of EUR 8.7 million in Phase 1, the new facility represents a major milestone in the sustainability roadmap aimed at meeting the industry's growing demand.
"We have chosen Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah as the new location of our plant, as we believe the state has the right infrastructure, talent, and capabilities to meet the demands of the manufacturing industry. With the addition of this new facility in our pipeline, we are confident that we would be able to capture and capitalise on the industry's demand, not only in Kedah or Malaysia but in the Asian region in general," says Olivier Clement, CEO of éolane in a press release.