éolane opens new production factory in Malaysia

The new production site is fully equipped with a digital production line and system. With the addition of the new plant, éolane expects to create approximately 150 new job opportunities within the state in Phase 1. éolane also plans to substantially increase its production capacity in Phase 2 to meet future demand for high-quality electronic products.

With a total investment of EUR 8.7 million in Phase 1, the new facility represents a major milestone in the sustainability roadmap aimed at meeting the industry's growing demand.