BMW starts construction of Mexican battery assembly plant

A total of EUR 800 million will be invested in expanding the Mexican production site.

BMW states in a press release that its Neue Klasse will be produced in Mexico from 2027. The Sports Activity Vehicle will be introduced as the first derivative of the Neue Klasse in late 2025 at the new BMW Group Plant Debrecen in Hungary, while the Sedan will begin production in Munich in 2026. Just one year later, additional production capacity will be available in Mexico – initially, for the Sports Activity Vehicle.

The future high-voltage battery assembly at Plant San Luis Potosí, covering an area of more than 80,000 square metres, is described as key to integrating the Neue Klasse at the production site

“The battery assembly in San Luis Potosí will be part of our global production network. For our new sixth-generation e-drive alone, we are building five locations on three continents,” explained Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, at the start of construction in Mexico.

Milan Nedeljković continues to state that locating battery factories close to vehicle manufacturing makes production more resilient.

The BMW Group is locating its high-voltage battery assembly facilities as close as possible to its vehicle plants. In addition to the location in San Luis Potosí, assembly sites for sixth-generation high-voltage batteries are also being built in Debrecen in Hungary, Shenyang in China, Woodruff, near Spartanburg in the USA and Irlbach-Straßkirchen in Lower Bavaria, Germany.