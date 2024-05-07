Sinbon breaks ground on new factory In Mexico
Taiwanese Sinbon Electronics has officially broken ground on its latest expansion as the company looks to strengthen its North American supply chain.
The company is investing USD 50 million to establish a subsidiary in Mexico. The new factory is being built in San Luis Potosí, Mexico – and Sinbon has plans to construct three additional factories covering a total area of approximately 84,000 square meters over the next three to five years.
Initially, production will prioritise meeting the demand for high-quality cable for photovoltaic systems in the North American market. Subsequently, Sinbon will expand its manufacturing capabilities to serve various industries, including industrial and automotive, a press release reads.
With the new factory, Sinbon will significantly bolster its competitiveness in the global market.
"Today, we not only broke ground on the new factory but also laid the foundation for the future development of San Luis Potosi, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the North American market. Sinbon is dedicated not only to meeting but exceeding customer expectations," says Mite Liarng, Sinbon's president in the press release.