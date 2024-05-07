Sinbon breaks ground on new factory In Mexico

The company is investing USD 50 million to establish a subsidiary in Mexico. The new factory is being built in San Luis Potosí, Mexico – and Sinbon has plans to construct three additional factories covering a total area of approximately 84,000 square meters over the next three to five years.

Initially, production will prioritise meeting the demand for high-quality cable for photovoltaic systems in the North American market. Subsequently, Sinbon will expand its manufacturing capabilities to serve various industries, including industrial and automotive, a press release reads.

With the new factory, Sinbon will significantly bolster its competitiveness in the global market.