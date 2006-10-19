Rohm and Haas increase 7%

Rohm and Haas Company today reported third quarter 2006 sales of $2,065 million, a 7 percent increase over the same period in 2005, reflecting broad based growth across all businesses.

Electronic Materials posted another record quarter, and Coatings sales were bolstered by solid demand in Architectural and Functional Coatings. The company reported third quarter earnings from continuing operations of $189 million, or $0.86 per share, compared to $163 million, or $0.73 per share, for the third quarter of 2005. This quarter's results include $.03 per share mainly due to the favorable settlement of tax contingencies. The comparative year's results included approximately $7 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share of costs associated with the shutdowns necessitated by the 2005 hurricanes in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.