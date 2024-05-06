Jusung Engineering to spin off chip, solar and display units

The equipment manufacturer says its will spin-off its semiconductor, solar, and display divisions into new entities. The semiconductor business will focus exclusively on technology development and manufacturing, and will keep the name Jusung Engineering.

Meanwhile the display and solar operations will become a wholly owned subsidiary, tentatively named Jusung SD. The overall corporation will be renamed either Jusung or Jusung Holdings, and will continue to be listed on the KOSDAQ.

The motive for the re-organisation appears to retaining the strength of the chip division. According to Jusung's 2023 financials, last year’s semiconductor equipment sales amounted to USD 157.1 million, which is around three quarters of all revenue. Spinning off will presumably free the division from the need to offset losses in other units.