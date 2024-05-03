Microsoft to spend $2.2bn on Malaysian cloud and AI tech

The giant US company has just completed its Microsoft Build: AI Day in Kuala Lumpur, and used the occasion to reveal the USD 2.2 billion programme. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, announced a plan including:

Building cloud and AI infrastructure in Malaysia

Creating AI skilling opportunities for an additional 200,000 people in Malaysia

Strengthening its partnership with the Government of Malaysia to establish a national AI Centre of Excellence

Boosting Malaysia's cybersecurity defences

Supporting the growth of Malaysia’s developer community

“We are committed to supporting Malaysia’s AI transformation and ensure it benefits all Malaysians,” said Nadella. “Our investments in digital infrastructure and skilling will help Malaysian businesses, communities, and developers apply the latest technology to drive inclusive economic growth and innovation across the country.”

The investment builds on Microsoft’s Bersama Malaysia (Together with Malaysia) initiative, announced in April 2021. The announcement came a few days after Microsoft announced a broader commitment to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by 2025. The countries are Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.