Microsoft to spend $2.2bn on Malaysian cloud and AI tech
Microsoft is placing a big bet on Malaysia, with an ambitious investment plan to boost the country's digital infrastructure and employee skillset.
The giant US company has just completed its Microsoft Build: AI Day in Kuala Lumpur, and used the occasion to reveal the USD 2.2 billion programme. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, announced a plan including:
- Building cloud and AI infrastructure in Malaysia
- Creating AI skilling opportunities for an additional 200,000 people in Malaysia
- Strengthening its partnership with the Government of Malaysia to establish a national AI Centre of Excellence
- Boosting Malaysia's cybersecurity defences
- Supporting the growth of Malaysia’s developer community
“We are committed to supporting Malaysia’s AI transformation and ensure it benefits all Malaysians,” said Nadella. “Our investments in digital infrastructure and skilling will help Malaysian businesses, communities, and developers apply the latest technology to drive inclusive economic growth and innovation across the country.”
The investment builds on Microsoft’s Bersama Malaysia (Together with Malaysia) initiative, announced in April 2021. The announcement came a few days after Microsoft announced a broader commitment to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by 2025. The countries are Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.