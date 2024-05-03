PSMC officially opens Tongluo Fab in Taiwan

PSMC started construction of the USD 9.72 billion fab in 2021 in order to ramp up its output of mature chips with 28-nanometer, 45-nanometer and 50-nanometer technologies. The fab capacity is scheduled at 50,000 12-inch wafers per month, with production targeted at management ICs, touch sensors, vehicle chips and driver ICs for flat panels.

PSMC chairman Dr. Frank Huang said: “It took three years to complete the fab construction and commence operation. The investment of Tongluo Fab has reached NT$80billion as of today. The difficulty of this project proves the fact that green field semiconductor fabrication investment requires high barriers for project execution, technology deployment and financial capability. Fortunately PSMC management team has made a timely decision to mitigate the inflation risk from the high cost of construction."