Taiwan chip firm KYEC to exit mainland China

KYEC is one of the world’s largest semiconductor testing and packaging services firms, and currently operates a facility at Suzhou in the eastern Jiangsu province. But it has now confirmed it will dispose of its 92.16% share in the subsidiary for around USD 676 million.

The buying consortium includes King Legacy Investments, LePower (HK), Anchor Light Holdings, Suzhou Industrial Park Industrial Investment Fund, TongFu Microelectronics, and the Shanghai State-owned Enterprises Integrated Improvement and Experiment Private Equity Fund Partnership. The deal is expected to be completed within the third quarter of this year.

KYEC said in a press release that its decision was based on the impact of US restrictions, which have made it harder for mainland Chinese enterprises to access advanced chip manufacturing equipment.