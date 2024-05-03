Belgian VC allocates $320m to chip and nanotech startups
imec.xpand has launched of a new fund "aimed at accelerating the growth of transformative semiconductor and nanotechnology innovations."
Leuven-based Imec.xpand was established in 2017 with the support of imec – the non-profit research centre for nanoelectronics and digital technologies. It already invests in firms working on breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), photonics, cell therapy, sequencing, neuromodulation and more.
To date, imec.xpand has invested in 23 companies, which have collectively raised nearly EUR 1.5 billion. They include Celestial AI, PsiQuantum and Swave Photonics.
With this new fund raise, the firm will target what it describes as 'semiconductor innovation beyond traditional applications and drive the next-generation technologies that are 10 years ahead of their time.'
"Imec.xpand is not just about funding startups, it's about building companies that can lead the next wave of technological transformation," said Tom Vanhoutte, Partner at imec.xpand. "With this fund, we are dedicated to advancing the semiconductor industry by empowering startups to bring innovative technologies to market faster. The combination of our venture capital and international network helps unicorns grow amid the global race for semiconductor supremacy."