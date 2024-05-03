Belgian VC allocates $320m to chip and nanotech startups

Leuven-based Imec.xpand was established in 2017 with the support of imec – the non-profit research centre for nanoelectronics and digital technologies. It already invests in firms working on breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), photonics, cell therapy, sequencing, neuromodulation and more.

To date, imec.xpand has invested in 23 companies, which have collectively raised nearly EUR 1.5 billion. They include Celestial AI, PsiQuantum and Swave Photonics.

With this new fund raise, the firm will target what it describes as 'semiconductor innovation beyond traditional applications and drive the next-generation technologies that are 10 years ahead of their time.'