Lumotive launches 'revolutionary' optical beamforming chip

Optical beamforming allows beams of light to be shaped, split and steered electronically with digital precision and repeatability. It is deployed in laser communications and lidar for imaging and remote sensing in industry verticals such as robotics and autonomous vehicles.

According to Lumotive, the LM10 represents a breakthrough for the tech. It is a light control metasurface (LCM)-based chip that allows for dynamic scanning and software-definable capabilities for solid-state lidar. As such, it supports precision and adaptable interaction in the physical world in real time.