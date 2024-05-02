LAPP expands its logistics centre in Ludwigsburg

After completion of the construction work, the about 50-year-old logistics centre in Stuttgart-Möhringen will be completely transferred to Ludwigsburg. LAPP says that with the expansion, it expects to be able to offer all of the approximately 110 permanent employees a job in Ludwigsburg.

"Ludwigsburg will become the pivotal point of our logistics throughout Europe, the investment sum is in the high double-digit million range. A clear commitment to Germany and the Stuttgart region as a business location", says Matthias Lapp, CEO of LAPP Group, in a press release. "Highly efficient, highly automated, sustainable and with maximum availability for our customers - that is our vision." With this, the Stuttgart-based global market leader for integrated solutions in the field of cable and connection technology aims to lay the logistics foundation for its growth strategy.

As part of the project, new halls will be built on the existing site, while the entire layout will be fundamentally optimised and the level of automation significantly increased. Construction work is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The expansion in Ludwigsburg will have an impact on the LAPP Group's oldest logistics centre in Stuttgart-Möhringen, just under 30 kilometres away. As stated earlier, this site has already been in operation for 50 years, and the three-story building no longer meets the logistical challenges of today. Therefore, LAPP decided to start planning the integration of the site into the Ludwigsburg operation. The move will take place after the construction work has been completed.

For employees who do not wish to transfer to Ludwigsburg, there will be alternatives, for example, further qualification offers or the transfer to other LAPP companies.