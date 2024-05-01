Siemens opens research hub north of Munich

In addition to Siemens, other institutions next to the Technical University of Munich (TUM), such as the Max Planck Institute and SAP, are located there, with around 28,000 people working at this hub. As a result, the Garching Research Campus is one of the largest centers for science, research and teaching in all of Europe.

“No one can solve the current challenges alone. We must accelerate collaboration with our customers and partners in the early stages of development. The Siemens Technology Center, located on the same campus with TUM, international research institutions and companies, benefits from an excellent environment and will strengthen Germany’s global role in cutting-edge research,” says Peter Körte, Chief Technology and Chief Strategy Officer of Siemens AG in a press release.

Siemens says that will bundle all its corporate research activities in Germany at the STC. In the first phase, around 450 Siemens people will work on future technologies in collaboration with 150 scientists from the Technical University of Munich. The plan is to open the second building complex in 2027 with more than 630 Siemens Technology researchers and IP specialists.

The STC will then be the largest of the total of about twelve central Siemens research hubs worldwide with an investment of more than EUR 100 million in total.

Data analytics and AI will be used at the STC, specifically to facilitate programming, detect production breakdowns at an early stage and enable natural language communication between humans and machines. With around 3,700 AI patents, Siemens plays a leading role in the field of artificial intelligence.