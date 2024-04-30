Topcon to build new manufacturing facility in Germany

The company broke ground on the future manufacturing facility on April 16. The groundbreaking ceremony coincided with the production milestone of the one-millionth product to come off the line at the company’s current Geisenheim facility, where in-cab displays are made for Topcon’s agriculture and construction solutions portfolios.

The new facility is a significant investment by Topcon, demonstrating the company's commitment to growing production capabilities and boosting its position in Europe. Unlike the existing location, this facility will be owned by Topcon, allowing for increased production capacities to triple the number of units produced annually.

The new facility consolidates all operational buildings under one roof, expanding the footprint to approximately 8,300 square meters, enhancing production efficiency and streamlining operations.