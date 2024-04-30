Topcon to build new manufacturing facility in Germany
Topcon Positioning Systems is planning to build a new manufacturing facility in Geisenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt, for the company’s Topcon Electronics operation.
The company broke ground on the future manufacturing facility on April 16. The groundbreaking ceremony coincided with the production milestone of the one-millionth product to come off the line at the company’s current Geisenheim facility, where in-cab displays are made for Topcon’s agriculture and construction solutions portfolios.
The new facility is a significant investment by Topcon, demonstrating the company's commitment to growing production capabilities and boosting its position in Europe. Unlike the existing location, this facility will be owned by Topcon, allowing for increased production capacities to triple the number of units produced annually.
The new facility consolidates all operational buildings under one roof, expanding the footprint to approximately 8,300 square meters, enhancing production efficiency and streamlining operations.
“The current operation is one of the company’s highest-rated manufacturing facilities, with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, as well as an IATF automotive certification. The testing lab has become a standard for us worldwide,” says Mathias Kühn, senior vice president of Global Operations for Topcon, in a press release. “The dedicated manufacturing of operator consoles for heavy machinery is a world-class example of success based on a strong core competency. The new facility is designed to support enhanced manufacturing automation, which is key to accelerating production and growth.”