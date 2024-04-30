Boston Dynamic unveils a fully electric Atlas robot

Boston Dynamic has unveiled a fully electric Atlas robot, designed for real-world applications.

"The new Atlas builds on decades of research and furthers our commitment to delivering the most capable, useful mobile robots solving the toughest challenges in industry today: with Spot, with Stretch, and now with Atlas," Boston Dynamic writes in a blog post.

A decade ago, Boston Dynamic was one of the very few companies putting real R&D effort into humanoid robots. Now the landscape in the robotics industry is very different. We have all seen the success of Spot and now the company is looking to tackle the next challenge with Atlas.