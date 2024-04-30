© IPC
North American EMS industry down 4% in March
Total North American EMS shipments in March 2024 were down 4.0% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments increased 0.1%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in March increased 5.0% year-over-year and decreased 5.3% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.31.
“Strong order growth through the first quarter has helped lift the book-to-bill to its highest level in over a year, suggesting solid demand and positive momentum,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.