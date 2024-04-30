Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© IPC
Electronics Production |

North American EMS industry down 4% in March

Total North American EMS shipments in March 2024 were down 4.0% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments increased 0.1%, reports the IPC.

EMS bookings in March increased 5.0% year-over-year and decreased 5.3% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.31.

“Strong order growth through the first quarter has helped lift the book-to-bill to its highest level in over a year, suggesting solid demand and positive momentum,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. 

Ad
Ad
Load more news
April 26 2024 9:38 am V22.4.33-1
Ad
Ad